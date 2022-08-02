Jerrabomberra High prepares for construction

SITE establishment and preparation for Jerrabomberra High School is set to commence from Monday (August 8), with construction beginning soon after.

The $57 million school is designed to initially accommodate 500 students, with year 7 and 8 students the first to be welcomed in 2023.

Jerrabomberra High will aim to offer 25 flexible learning spaces, including three supported learning spaces.

Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said COVID-19 interruptions impacted on the school’s construction and establishment, on top of the normal time frame on delivering infrastructure.

“Nonetheless, we’ve remained committed to delivering this incredible community asset as soon as it can possibly be done,” said Overall.

“The commitment by the Nationals in government to build and upgrade six schools in Monaro came in 2019, after decades of being called for by the community.

“I know how excited the community is about their new High School finally getting underway and the NSW Government is committed to seeing construction fast-tracked.”

Overall said there will be ongoing engagement with the school principals, teachers and the community.