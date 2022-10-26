Keeping an eye out for cataracts

A common eye condition you’ll hear about is cataracts, so what actually are cataracts and how are they dealt with? Optician DAMIEN LONERGAN has the answers…

Cataracts are a form of cloudiness or opaque section in the part of your eye called the lens, which sits just behind your pupil.

There are lots of different types of cataracts, from the normal age-related type, to some that are caused by specific events, even some that used to occur to people in specific roles (such as glass blowers) and sometimes people are born with cataracts.

Regardless of the type of the cataract, optometrists are going to monitor them and, once they are at a stage where something should be done about them, refer you on to an ophthalmologist for treatment.

Currently, the only treatment option for cataracts is surgery, hence the need to have an ophthalmologist perform this treatment. Some places promote alternative treatments for cataracts, but there is no evidence that these treatments do what they claim!

I understand that, for many people, the thought of having any sort of procedure on or near their eyes sounds horrible, but cataract surgery is one of the safest forms of surgery.

Ophthalmologists have years of training after their medical degrees and are some of the most highly skilled surgeons around. On top of this, the procedure itself has been refined constantly to both reduce the risk of complications and the accuracy and reliability of the process.

Once you see your ophthalmologist, they will discuss the process with you. The most basic description of the procedure is that the lens and cataract will be removed, and a new plastic lens will be placed in your eye. The surgeon can choose this new lens in order to have your vision set the way you and they prefer!

This ability to choose the best option is one of the little-known advantages of modern cataract treatment.

After having the procedure, people often comment about the clarity of their vision and the brightness and vibrancy of colours now. For some people, it can lead to a significantly reduced reliance on spectacles for vision.

As an optometrist, I want the best vision and eye health for my patients, and when it comes to cataracts, that means taking the care to get an ophthalmologist involved at the right time.

