Kim joins the ‘Kims’ for Canberra campaign

FORMER independent candidate in the 2016 ACT election Kim Huynh was today (April 14) announced as running mate for fellow independent Kim Rubenstein’s Senate at the May 21 federal election.

“Our politics desperately needs new voices and perspectives. As Kim for Canberra we are promoting the importance of bringing a diversity of life-experience into politics,” said Rubenstein.

Huynh said he was honoured and “buzzed” about joining the Kim for Canberra campaign.

“Like Kim R, I’m committed to integrity, climate action, diversity and women’s safety,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to riding my bike across the nation’s capital with my ‘Kim for Canberra’ flag and giving everyone during these tough times something to smile about.

“I think that’s a big part of a politician’s role: to listen to and learn from others. I know Kim R can do this.”