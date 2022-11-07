News location:

Canberra CityNews

Monday, November 7, 2022

Kyrgios named finalist for Canberra Sports Awards

Kyrgios is a finalist for Men’s Athlete of the Year.

TENNIS champion Nick Kyrgios has been named as a finalist for this year’s Canberra Sports Awards.

Twelve finalised were announced today (November 7) across six categories including Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Rising Star as well as awards for inclusion, innovation and event excellence.

The award finalists are:

Athlete of the Year – Para Sport

  • Kathryn Ross – Rowing
  • Jaydon Page – Athletics
  • Samuel Harding – Triathlon

Athlete of the Year – Women’s Sport

  • Laura Peel – Snowsports
  • Kelsey-Lee Barber – Athletics
  • Rebecca McConnell – Cycling, Mountain Bike

Athlete of the Year – Men’s Sport

  • Michael Matthews – Cycling
  • Nick Kyrgios – Tennis
  • Joseph Tapine – Rugby League

Team of the Year

  • Canberra Gunners – Basketball
  • ACT Griffins – Rugby Union
  • Tuggeranong Vikings Masters Swimming Club – Swimming
  • CBR Brave – Ice Hockey

Rising Star

  • Cameron Rogers – Cycling
  • Kayla Harding – Swimming
  • Alex Toohey – Basketball

Minister’s Award

  • Hockey ACT – Pride in Sport Program
  • Manuka Tennis Club – Carbon neutral sustainability project
  • Abilities Unlimited Australia/Royal Life Saving ACT – Waterabilities
  • Volleyball ACT – ACT Beach Series
  • Canberra Region Rugby League – Score Raiders
  • Stromlo Running Festival – 2022 event

Winners will be announced at the CBR Sport Awards ceremony on November 25 at the Hotel Realm.

 

