Labor makes $1m pledge for respite care centre

LABOR has pledged $1 million to help run a not-yet-built respite care centre in Queanbeyan.

If elected in May, Labor says its investment would cover the initial operating costs of running Yvonne Cuschieri House, a six-bedroom respite facility soon-to-be-built on Ross Road.

The long campaigned for facility will provide short-term residential respite care for people aged between 18 and 60 who are suffering from a terminal or chronic illness.

Respite Care Queanbeyan has already secured funding to build the facility, with building works expected to commence later this year.

Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain says an elected Albanese Labor government would work with the centre to develop an ongoing funding model for the facility.

“This $1 million will ensure the centre is fully funded for its first year of operation, but I know the work is not done,” Ms McBain says.

“I am committed to seeing a fully operational respite care centre for the long run in Queanbeyan and will continue to advocate for this important service to ensure the young people in our community get the care that they need.”