Lady in ‘Red’ off to Edinburgh

DANCER Liz Lea, “CityNews” 2017 Artist of the Year, is off to Edinburgh in mid-August with her extraordinary work, “Red”, an exploration of her journey through endometriosis. She’ll perform at Dance Base, Scotland’s National Centre for Dance, August 16-28, during the festival.

AUSTRALIA’S – and Canberra’s – noted quartet Guitar Trek, made up of Tim Kain, Minh Le Hoang, Matt Withers and Callum Henshaw, is back on the podium after a break, performing at Braidwood Uniting Church, 3.15pm, July 31.

CANBERRA Museum and Gallery now has its most ambitious Sidney Nolan exhibition, “Search for Paradise”, in a Canberra-only visit from Melbourne’s Heide Museum of Modern Art. It explores Nolan’s nostalgia for his childhood paradise St Kilda, his explorations of the Australian landscape and his restless travels abroad. Until October 22.

ENGLISH tenor Allan Clayton and Australian pianist Kate Golla will perform “A Winter’s Journey”, Schubert’s “Winterreise”, before heading for the Barbican in London. Instead of featuring European winter landscapes, they’re using digital screens with works from painter Fred Williams. At Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, July 27.

UNIQUELY, alongside the show at CMAG is a contemporary response to Nolan, “Sometimes I Miss the Applause”, a new commission by Heide from former Canberra dancer and now a noted artist, Dean Cross.