Lee calls for inquiry into rape case fallout

THE ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has written to ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury urging him to establish a board of inquiry into allegations of interference in the Bruce Lehrmann trial.

The letter comes following revelations the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions had accused police of aligning themselves with Lehrmann’s defence.

Lee said unanswered questions about the allegations of interference in the case could have a “devastating and irreversible erosion of public confidence in our legal system”.

“A wide-ranging inquiry into the matter will provide an opportunity for a holistic review of not only these serious allegations but the entire prosecution, trial, and subsequent mistrial,” she said.

“This inquiry would provide confidence to the Canberra community that the ACT Government is dedicated to maintaining the highest and most robust legal standards.”