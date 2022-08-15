Legislative Assembly slapped with covid breach notice

WORKSAFE ACT has slapped the ACT Legislative Assembly with a prohibition notice for failing to undertake “adequate” COVID-19 risk assessments.

It’s understood the work health and safety watchdog issued the notice following a complaint from a government minister regarding the risk of covid transmission inside the building.

The notice means that committee and estimates hearings will be unable to go ahead face-to-face until WorkSafe is satisfied that “adequate control measures are implemented.”

Mask wearing is currently not mandated in the Assembly but is “highly encouraged”.

Speaker of the ACT Legislative Assembly Joy Burch has criticised the notice and will now consider taking action against it in the Supreme Court, a move that opposition leader Elizabeth Lee has described as as “extraordinary” and “concerning”.

“The fact that the speaker is seeking legal advice about potential supreme court action confirms how serious this matter is,” she said.

“You do not see this kind of dysfunction in any other jurisdiction and this government cannot stand by its assertion that it is a stable, cohesive government.”

The government briefly sat in the Assembly this morning to debate a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Andrew Barr which failed to pass.

It is currently unknown when government hearings will continue.