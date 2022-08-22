Prohibition notice on Legislative Assembly lifted

ESTIMATES hearings are back underway in the ACT Legislative Assembly today (August 22) after WorkSafe ACT lifted a prohibition notice placed on the building last week due to a covid safety breach.

It’s understood the work health and safety watchdog issued the notice following a complaint from a government minister regarding the risk of covid transmission inside the building.

The notice required the Legislative Assembly to undertake a risk assessment in relation to face-to-face hearings or committee meetings.

The notice was complied with and lifted on Friday following a workplace visit by WorkSafe Inspectors.

The Legislative Assembly’s Estimates Committee said the Assembly has had a covid-safe plan since June 2020 based on ACT Health guidelines.

“The Committee has always unanimously supported a hybrid model (offering in person/online) for conducting estimates and is glad that this can finally occur from Monday 22 August 2022,” reads a statement from the Committee.

“Every State in Australia has conducted their estimates hearings in-person this year and it was the Committee’s view that a hybrid model was the most appropriate way to manage COVID risk.

“In an abundance of caution, to ensure that Ministers and public officials feel safe if they choose to appear in person – the Committee will be operating Estimate hearings in the Chamber of the Legislative Assembly. The Chamber has a maximum COVID-safe capacity of 150 people. COVID-safe measures will be in place, including cleaning between witnesses.”