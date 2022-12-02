Rape trial dropped over ‘unacceptable’ risk to Higgins

THE sexual assault case against Bruce Lehrmann, the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins, has been dropped.

ACT director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold announced he had made “the difficult decision” today (December 2) to not proceed with a retrial on the basis of it being a major mental health risk to Higgins.

“I’ve recently received compelling evidence from two independent medical experts that the ongoing trauma associated with this prosecution presents a significant and unacceptable risk to the life of the complainant,” said Drumgold.

“This has left me no option but to file a notice declining to proceed with the retrial of this matter which I have done this morning, this brings the prosecution to an end.” The new trial date had been set for February 20.

Drumgold said he had originally formed a clear view that there was a reasonable prospect of conviction, “and this is a view that I still hold today”.

Lehrmann was accused of raping Higgins in an office in Parliament House in March 2019. He has denied the allegations.

He faced trial over the alleged offence earlier this year, but the jury was discharged following juror misconduct.

“During the investigation and trial, as a sexual assault complainant, Ms Higgins has faced a level of personal attack that I’ve not seen in over 20 years of doing this work. She’s done so with bravery, grace and dignity, and it is my hope that this will now stop, and Ms Higgins will be allowed to heal,” said Drumgold.

Higgins’ friend, Emma Webster, revealed shortly after the announcement that Higgins was in a Queensland hospital “getting the treatment and support she needs”.

“While it’s disappointing the trial has ended this way, Brittany’s health and safety must always come first,” said Webster.

“Brittany is extremely grateful for all the support she has received, particularly from our mental health-care workers.”