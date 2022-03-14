News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 20°/24° | Monday, March 14, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Leo’s been missing for nearly a week

LAST seen in around Reid, 58-year-old man Leo Harris has not been heard from since Wednesday (March 9), police say in an appeal for public help.

Leo Harris.

There are concerns about Mr Harris’ welfare.

Police today (March 14) described Mr Harris as being of Caucasian appearance, about 163cm (5’4”) tall with a medium build, short brown/grey hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mr Harris or has information is urged to call 131 444. Information can be provided anonymously. 

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

The Queen and you, have you story to share?
News

The Queen and you, have you story to share?

THIS year, the Queen celebrates her diamond jubilee – 70 years and the National Capital Authority is mounting “The Queen and Me”, telling stories of people in the crowds and the faces lining the streets during one of her visits.

The balloons are back and up, up and away
News

The balloons are back and up, up and away

AS daylight breaks this morning the silhouette of a hot-air balloon lifts into the still autumn sky above Lake Burley Griffin heralding the start of a full flotilla of Canberra Day holiday balloons. Snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL was there, too.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews