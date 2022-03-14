Leo’s been missing for nearly a week

LAST seen in around Reid, 58-year-old man Leo Harris has not been heard from since Wednesday (March 9), police say in an appeal for public help.

There are concerns about Mr Harris’ welfare.

Police today (March 14) described Mr Harris as being of Caucasian appearance, about 163cm (5’4”) tall with a medium build, short brown/grey hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mr Harris or has information is urged to call 131 444. Information can be provided anonymously.