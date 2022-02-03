Liberals call to scrap mandatory check-ins

THE Canberra Liberals are calling for the ACT government to scrap mandatory check-ins using the Check In CBR app.

They say that despite the data no longer being used for contact tracing, Canberrans are still required to check-in at every venue they attend or face an $8000 fine.

“The Labor-Greens Government has admitted the app no longer serves its purpose,” said shadow health minister Leanne Castley.

“Canberrans are sensible and support necessary laws but they are rightly frustrated when government collects data that it won’t be using.”

Ms Castley said that businesses are confused about whether they still need to enforce check-in and some are worried that check-in laws are deterring people from going out.

“There’s been a huge reduction in the number of Canberrans using the app, but businesses are still liable for anyone who comes through their doors and doesn’t check in,” she said.