Liberals question ‘political interference’ around trial

THE Canberra Liberals hold concerns about the Board of Inquiry into the aftermath of the Lehrmann trial, saying the inquiry outline does not cover the “serious allegation of political interference”.

Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said the allegation of political interference was something the community would be concerned about.

“I will be looking very closely to ensure this is part of the terms of reference,” she said.

“This inquiry must be wide-ranging and look at all the serious issues of concern from the prosecution through to the trial and subsequent mistrial.

“The other factor is also who will be appointed to run the inquiry. That will also have a big impact on ensuring it is genuinely independent and impartial.

“We know there have been serious and varied issues raised by the ACT police force, legal profession and the broader public about what has happened and that is why we called for this holistic, broad-ranging inquiry.”