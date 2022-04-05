News location:

Canberra CityNews

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Libs call for weekly rubbish collection

THE Canberra Liberals are today (April 5) calling on the Labor-Greens government to continue collecting general waste weekly, in addition to Food and Garden Organics (FOGO) collection.

City Services Shadow Minister Nicole Lawder said even though there is broad support for recycling initiatives, Canberrans are frustrated that basic services like weekly rubbish collection are being scrapped.

“Canberrans pay some of the highest rates in Australia, yet labor and the greens are reducing bin collections to once a fortnight,” said Ms Lawder.

“People living with a disability, Canberrans with infants and big families will be hugely disadvantaged by bins only being collected fortnightly.

“It isn’t safe for residents to be stockpiling things such as medical waste and the government shouldn’t be forcing this problem onto vulnerable Canberrans.

“This isn’t about improving service delivery, it’s a cheap cost saving measure. If the labor-greens government is genuine about improving the FOGO scheme it should be open to making necessary changes.”

Ms Lawder said Canberrans are natural recyclers, and is calling for an opt-out arrangement, “so that residents can continue to have weekly rubbish collection unless they choose not to.”

“The labor-greens government has taken a lazy approach to FOGO pilot. Canberrans deserve better and at the very least, they deserve to know that their rubbish will be collected.”

Food to join garden organics in waste-bin pilot

2 Responses to Libs call for weekly rubbish collection

Greg Hollands says: April 5, 2022 at 10:52 am

There is also evidence of higher incidence of rats and other vermin with longer time between rubbish collections. This is the case in other parts of Australia. Wake up please?

Reply
Bjorn says: April 5, 2022 at 12:42 pm

Changing the rubbish pick-up to a fortnightly collection (to make way for FOGO), I see as a reduction in current services and not an enhancement. Sure bring in FOGO, but not by axing current collections to make room. I give the Labor/Green Government a 3 out of 5 on this plan. A good idea to have FOGO, but with the reduction of a primary rubbish removal service, it gets an overall fail in my opinion.

Reply

