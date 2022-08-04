Libs call for FuelCheck app in the ACT

THE ACT government is being called to bring the NSW FuelCheck app to the ACT, to allow for easier fuel-price comparisons.

Canberra Liberals MLA Peter Cain, who will put forward a motion today (August 4), said the app would allow consumers in Canberra to digitally access the most affordable fuel prices, and to compare fuel prices across the Territory.

“Canberra has some of the highest prices for fuel amongst the capital cities in Australia,” said Cain.

“This Labor-Greens Government has not listened to community concerns to help relieve the rising costs of living here.

“They have also ignored advice from the ACT Assembly Select Committee on fuel pricing in 2019 to initiate a real-time, mandatory price-monitoring scheme similar to the FuelCheck app in NSW, which would improve industry transparency and competition within the ACT fuel supply market.”

Mr Cain said the app had already proven “incredibly effective” in NSW and has received strong support from the community and industry experts, most recently by the NRMA.