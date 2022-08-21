Lift energy standards for new homes, says Minister

THE ACT government is calling for more stringent energy efficiency requirements for new homes.

ACT Sustainable Building and Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti wants the national construction code to be updated and will call for the introduction of a minimum seven-star energy efficiency requirement for new homes at a meeting with her state and territory counterparts on Friday (August 26).

“Everyone should be able to live in a home that is comfortable and energy efficient but due to poor energy efficiency in our buildings, many people are living in homes that are expensive to heat in winter and cool in summer,” Minister Vassarotti said.

“While the ACT is moving forward to implementing minimum standard for ceiling insulation for rental properties, our national standards have not been changed in more than a decade and they are falling further and further behind international and best-practice standards.”

Living in 7-star energy-efficient homes, would cut Australian energy bills by an average of $450 a year and help address climate change by reducing emissions, a recent report from the Climate Council found.

“Increasing the minimum energy efficiency ratings in new homes will slash the energy bills of Canberrans, ease long term cost of living pressures and support the territory’s net-zero ambitions,” Property Council of Australia acting ACT executive director Adele Lausberg said.