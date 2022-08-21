News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Monday, August 22, 2022

Lift energy standards for new homes, says Minister

THE ACT government is calling for more stringent energy efficiency requirements for new homes.

ACT Sustainable Building and Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti wants the national construction code to be updated and will call for the introduction of a minimum seven-star energy efficiency requirement for new homes at a meeting with her state and territory counterparts on Friday (August 26).

Minister Rebecca Vassarotti.

“Everyone should be able to live in a home that is comfortable and energy efficient but due to poor energy efficiency in our buildings, many people are living in homes that are expensive to heat in winter and cool in summer,” Minister Vassarotti said.

“While the ACT is moving forward to implementing minimum standard for ceiling insulation for rental properties, our national standards have not been changed in more than a decade and they are falling further and further behind international and best-practice standards.”

Living in 7-star energy-efficient homes, would cut Australian energy bills by an average of $450 a year and help address climate change by reducing emissions, a recent report from the Climate Council found.

“Increasing the minimum energy efficiency ratings in new homes will slash the energy bills of Canberrans, ease long term cost of living pressures and support the territory’s net-zero ambitions,” Property Council of Australia acting ACT executive director Adele Lausberg said.

One Response to Lift energy standards for new homes, says Minister

Phillip says: August 22, 2022 at 2:40 pm

Nice sentiments, but MLA Vassarotti seems oblivious to her government’s prominent role in reducing housing standards and equality by seeking to raise revenue via the same business model as a land banking developer. If owner occupiers can afford to build more efficient homes, in most cases they will. Instead they pay interest to a bank to afford to pay a lump sum tax to the ACT government and windfall land value profits to a developer like capital airport group.

Reply

Leave a Reply

