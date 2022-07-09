Lyneham man stabbed in the back

A 42-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Lyneham in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 7).

Police arrested a 36-year-old man after a two-hour standoff at a Belconnen apartment yesterday (July 8) and charged him with recklessly/intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm .

Police allege that at around 2.30am on Thursday the Belconnen man went the home of his ex-partner where, after an altercation, he stabbed the man in a bedroom.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Police say his condition has since stabilised and he has been released from hospital.