M16 Drawing Prize

THE winner of the $10,000 M16 Artspace Drawing Prize for 2022 is artist Mark Shorter for his work “Study for a Line”.

The prize has been a staple in M16 Artspace’s exhibition calendar since 2006 and attracts hundreds of entries from across Australia and internationally. It is given for drawing in either traditional drawing media and techniques, or non-traditional works that extend understanding of what drawing may be within contemporary art practice.

Second prize of $1000 went to “Studenica,” by artist Damon Kowarsky.

The Local Artist Award of $500 Braddon Framing Store voucher and $390 Megalo class voucher went to Melissa Emerson for her work “I know your face”.

The M16 Artspace Young Drawers’ Prize, now in its second year, is for drawings that are made in traditional drawing media and techniques and is open to primary or secondary school entrants from the ACT and surrounds.

The two junior prize winners were Luke Hawkins for “Penguin”, 2022 and Charlotte Reynolds for “Mr”, 2022.

The judges for this year’s prize were Megan Monte, curator and inaugural director of Ngununggulla in Bowral and Sarina Noordhuis-Fairfax from the National Gallery of Australia.

Drawing Prize and Young Drawers Prize, at M16 Artspace, 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith until December 16.