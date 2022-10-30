Man caught smuggling drugs into jail

A man who tried to smuggle drugs into Canberra’s jail sent police on a foot chase on Sunday (October 30) night.

Police chased the 42-year-old man on foot after he was spotted allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs and cash into the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) around 11.15pm last night.

The man, who is from Holder, was arrested and charged with a string of offences including trespass, and drug trafficking.