Man faces charges for alleged assault of 67-year-old woman

A NSW man who allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old woman at Exhibition Park (EPIC) earlier this year has been arrested and extradited to the ACT after failing to attend his scheduled court appearances.

Police received a report of the incident in February when the woman – an employee at a venue inside EPIC – sustained fractures to both her wrists requiring surgery.

In early May the man was arrested in Sydney and bailed to attend the ACT Magistrates Court on May 6, to face charges of trespassing, failure to comply with an order under the Crimes Act and recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm – the latter charge carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years.

The man was granted bail on subsequent occasions with the condition he return to the ACT for future court appearances.

The man subsequently failed to attend scheduled court appearances in June and July and a warrant was issued by the court for his arrest.

On Wednesday (July 27) NSW Police Detectives arrested the 34-year-old Kings Langley man.

Yesterday ACT detectives traveled to Sydney and applied for his extradition, which the Blacktown Local Court approved.

The man was returned to the ACT and he is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court today.