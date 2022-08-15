Man on bail arrested, alleged to have taser in car

A 29-YEAR-OLD man on bail was allegedly caught driving on footpaths, into oncoming traffic, and found with a taser in his car yesterday (August 14).

At midday yesterday, a member of the public noticed a silver Audi driving on footpaths in Chisholm and warned police.

Police spotted the Audi in Monash, where the driver failed to stop and began driving erratically through several Canberra suburbs as a police pursuit began.

After a failed attempt to deploy stop sticks, the driver allegedly drove at the officers, and then drove on the wrong side of the Monaro Highway at oncoming traffic, before finally being arrested in Gowrie.

The 29-year-old was transferred to hospital for an evaluation, while a police search of the Audi revealed a large amount of suspected stolen property, and a conducted energy weapon.

He will face court for breaching bail, failing to stop for police, two counts of driving at police, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, driving with false plates, disqualified driving, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of stolen property.