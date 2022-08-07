Man on bail to face six counts of stolen property

A MAN from Ngunnawal will answer to six counts of alleged property theft after police arrested him on Saturday (August 6) for breaching his bail.

In early August police received a notification from ACT Corrective Services that the 30-year-old was in breach of bail that had been granted on July 27.

About 1.20pm Saturday, police on patrol in Lyneham recognised the man and placed him under arrest.

While the man was in custody, officers investigating thefts of property including wallets and bank cards from a Reid apartment complex garage on July 22, and the subsequent use of the stolen cards in fraudulent transactions in Braddon businesses, attended the ACT Watch House and charged him with additional offences.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today for breaching his bail.

He will also answer to four counts of obtaining property by deception, two counts of unlawful possession of stolen property and two counts of joint commission of obtaining property by deception.