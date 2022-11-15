Man robbed at dating app date

A MAN has been robbed after he agreed to meet up with a man he met on a dating app.

Police say the man had his car, cash and a watch stolen after arranging to meet with a 19-year-old man from Ngunnawal via an online dating app in September.

Police arrested the 19-year-old, who was already on bail for other offences, yesterday (November 14) and he was charged with robbery.

Authorities are reminding people to “act carefully” when using online dating apps.