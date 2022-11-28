News location:

Man sought for damaging bus

Image of man who allegedly smashed bus door.
POLICE want to identify a man, pictured, who is allegedly responsible for smashing the glass door panel of an ACTION bus.

About 6.25pm on November 12 the man was on board the bus on Callam Street, Phillip, when a verbal and physical exchange broke out between him and the bus driver.

On alighting the bus, the man is alleged to have broken a glass panel on the door. A short time later, after the driver had parked the bus at the Woden Bus Interchange, the same man approached the bus and allegedly punched the broken window.

Anyone who can identify the man or has dashcam footage should call 1800 333000.

