Man sought in sports bar assault

POLICE have released an image of a man wanted for questioning over an assault in a Civic sports bar.
The victim was allegedly assaulted at about 12:30am on September 11 at the Bleachers Sports Bar in the city.
According to police the victim was socialising with a group of people who all witnessed the attack.
Anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV image or who saw the assault should contact 800 333 000.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply