Man sought in sports bar assault

POLICE have released an image of a man wanted for questioning over an assault in a Civic sports bar.

The victim was allegedly assaulted at about 12:30am on September 11 at the Bleachers Sports Bar in the city.

According to police the victim was socialising with a group of people who all witnessed the attack.

Anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV image or who saw the assault should contact 800 333 000.