Man steals thousands from elderly ‘friend’

A 65-year-old man who befriended an 85-year-old woman has been charged with stealing $130,000 from her over six years.

Police allege the man first met the woman in 2016 after he provided roadside assistance to her car as an emergency mechanic.

Soon after, police say, he began a friendship with her and maintained regular communication.

Police allege that when the woman’s health deteriorated, the man began buying necessities for her – while making “personal purchases” for himself, making large cash withdrawals and withholding her mail, including monthly bank statements.

The man convinced her to make him her power of attorney and beneficiary of her estate. Following a deterioration in her health, the man quit his job and became her full-time carer.

He then allegedly employed his family to undertake house renovations, however the work did not occur despite payment being made.

When the woman returned home, she noticed household items were missing.

Yesterday (December 18) police searched a home in Flynn and arrested the 65-year-old man.

He was charged with 14 counts of theft, with police estimating $130,000 was stolen from the woman over the six years of “friendship”.

During the search, cannabis was found and the man was also charged with growing commercial quantities of cannabis.