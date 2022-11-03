Manager gets the green light from super partners

Owned and operated by VANESSA RAE and DANIELLE RODDA, Greenlight Super Services offer personalised and proactive service that is accessible, honest and timely.

LOCAL chartered accounting firm Greenlight Super Services is owned and operated by Vanessa Rae and Danielle Rodda.

Specialising in self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF), Vanessa and Danielle have a combined total of 50 years of chartered accounting experience and are accredited specialists by the SMSF Association.

Vanessa and Danielle are pleased to welcome senior manager Noelia Pinto to the team. She has been working in the accounting and financial services industry for more than 25 years and is a former principal at MGI Joyce Dickson and, before that, a partner at Duesburys Nexia.

After graduating from the ANU with a Bachelor of Commerce, she qualified as a Chartered Accountant and provided accounting services to clients in matters ranging from personal tax through to small business needs.

Noelia says she discovered a passion for SMSFs and began to specialise in that field, providing strategic advice and solutions to assist clients with preparing for and transitioning to retirement.

She became an accredited SMSF specialist with the SMSF Association in 2008 and then went on to complete a Diploma of Financial Planning. Noelia is currently an authorised representative of SMSF Advisers Network.

“We are excited at the opportunities we are able to provide to our clients with adding Noelia to our team,” say Danielle and Vanessa.

“It allows us to ensure that we are able to continue with our business ethos of providing personalised and proactive service that is accessible, honest and timely.

“To find someone with her experience and knowledge but who is also approachable and shares our client-centric focus is a big win for our clients.”

Noelia says: “It’s very refreshing to work with other like-minded SMSF specialists. There is no other practice in Canberra that has the same breadth of experience as we have combined.”

Being a smaller firm, Greenlight is able to be agile with the changing technology and ever changing legislation to the benefit of its clients.

“SMSF is an area of accounting that can provide strategies for retirement that greatly minimise tax,” says Danielle.

“We provide a personal-service solution, aligning our clients with a relationship manager and a specialist adviser. We want to help people get the best out of their superannuation and care about their futures.”

She says the Greenlight team takes pride in being able to help others navigate their annual compliance, provide strategic advice for wealth-creation goals and investment structuring.

Located at Marcus Clarke Street in Civic, Greenlight can also provide all its services remotely via its online portal and video calls.

“We work with clients directly, other accountants, financial planners, lawyers and other professional services firms to provide SMSF-specific solutions to aid in retirement plans,” says Vanessa.

“We understand that no two clients are the same, so individual strategies are our forte. We have the skills, knowledge and process that will make a difference.”

