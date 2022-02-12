Massive march on Parliament House

THE seemingly tireless anti-vax mandate protest was out in force again, with crowds larger than last weekend’s, marching on Parliament House this morning (February 12).
Protesters broke through traffic barriers to the Commonwealth Avenue ramp to Parliament House.
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson was there to greet the thousands of flag-waving protesters.
