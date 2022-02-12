News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 21°/25° | Saturday, February 12, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Massive march on Parliament House

 

The swollen crowd of anti-vax mandate protesters march on Parliament House. Photo: Mike Welsh

THE seemingly tireless anti-vax mandate protest was out in force again, with crowds larger than last weekend’s, marching on Parliament House this morning (February 12).

Protesters broke through traffic barriers to the Commonwealth Avenue ramp to Parliament House.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson was there to greet the thousands of flag-waving protesters.

Anti-mandate protesters picked the wrong city

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson talks to protesters at Parliament House. Photo: Mike Welsh

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews