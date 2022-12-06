Meningococcal shock: festival fan dies

AN 18-year-old woman who attended the Spilt Milk music festival on November 26, has died in Canberra Hospital from meningococcal disease.

Meningitis Centre Australia announced the south-coast woman’s death.

Earlier, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman urged people who attended Spilt Milk to be aware of symptoms of meningococcal disease.

“One of the more well-known symptoms is a rash but this may not be present at all, or may come very late in the illness’,” she said.

“People can carry meningococcal bacteria in their throats and not have symptoms, but pass it on to close contacts. If you suspect symptoms of meningococcal disease, please seek medical review immediately.

ACT Health said symptoms of meningococcal disease are non-specific but include:

sudden onset of fever

headache

neck stiffness

joint pain

a rash of red-purple spots or bruises

dislike of bright lights

nausea and vomiting.

Young children may have less specific symptoms, these may include:

irritability

difficulty waking

high-pitched crying

refusal to eat.

Not all of the symptoms may be present at once.