Mexican music in many tongues

“Arts in the City” columnist HELEN MUSA wraps up the latest local arts news…

MEXICAN-Australian tenor Diego Torre joins Mexican-Australian pianist, Irma Enriquez in an unusual musical celebration of new Mexican music for piano and song in Spanish and indigenous languages from their home country including Nahuatl, Huichol, Zapotec, Tohono and Mayan. James Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery, September 8.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s final “Australian Series” concert for the year, “ Hearing the Land”, will see the CSO Chamber Ensemble and the Djinama Yilaga Choir perform new works by Michael Sollis, Deborah Cheetham, Natalie Williams, Eric Avery and Kirsten Milenko. National Museum of Australia, Thursday, September 1.

THE Korean Film Festival’s opening night film “Special Delivery”, directed by Park Dae-min, is described as a “fun” crime action film that sees a secret delivery clerk dragged into a gambling crime and a long pursuit from Seoul to Busan. Palace Electric Cinemas, September 1-3.

THE Song Company presents Buxtehude’s “Arms of Love”, directed by Robert Macfarlane with choreography (by Thomas ES Kelly) performed by dancer Neville WiIliams-Boney against the background of the ongoing refugee crisis. Ainslie Arts Centre, September 2.

QUEANBEYAN Palerang Regional Council is rejoining Southern Tablelands Arts after a long absence. STA membership is free at southerntablelandsarts.com.au for all residents living within the seven local government areas that make up the southern tablelands.

“GOOD Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era” reimagines the psychedelic pop, soul, folk music and stirring rock anthems of the ’60s with the songs of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Steppenwolf and more. The Q, Queanbeyan, 2pm, September 3.