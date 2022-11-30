Million-dollar boost for Nicholls school expansion

A TWO-storey building with eight classrooms and breakout and maker spaces will be built at Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School in Nicholls with support of Australian Government funding of $1 million through the Capital Grants Program.
Member for Fenner Andrew Leigh said: “These new facilities will provide school staff, teachers and students at Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School with better, more modern spaces in which to work, teach and learn.
“The teachers, staff and students at Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School have built a strong and positive school community and these new facilities will further enhance our local educational opportunities.”
“I congratulate Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School on their successful grant application and look forward to seeing the positive impact these new facilities will have on the school community.”
