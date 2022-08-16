Minister stops shopping centre redevelopment

ACT Planning Minister Mick Gentleman has used special call-in powers to reject a residential and retail development at the McKellar shops.

Kasparek Architects development application for 14, three and four-storey residential units and one commercial unit was refused by Gentleman on the grounds the design of the building would “change the character” of the shop precinct located on Dumas Street.

“After careful consideration of the proposal, the views of the proponent and those of local residents, I am firmly of the belief that this development would not be in the long-term best interest of McKellar,” said Gentleman.

“While the bottom storey of the block of units could have been used for professional service shopfronts or residential purposes, the proposed design of the building would have changed the character of the Dumas Street frontage to look residential.

“Local shops are the heart and soul of their suburbs and while the McKellar shops don’t have as many retail or commercial offerings right now as we’d like, we do not want to limit the precinct’s potential for the future.”

Gentleman said his decision to reject the development was also based on a lack of car parking space for shop users and potential residents.

The refusal does not rule out the developer submitting a revised design through another development application.