Missing Emma has not been seen for two weeks

EMMA Meneghel, age 44, has not been seen for almost two weeks and police need help to find her.

Police say she has not been in contact with her family for more than a week.

Emma was last seen in Fadden.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 168cm (5’6″) tall, with a slim build, grey hair and dark eyes.

Police believe she may be in the Parramatta region.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131 444.