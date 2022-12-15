News location:

Canberra CityNews

Missing man winched to safety

Extensive search team finds missing 74-year-old Leopold Hungsberg.

A 74-year-old man has been winched to safety after spending the night in bushland in Canberra’s south.

Leopold Hungsberg, who went missing yesterday (December 14), was found in dense bushland near Kambah Pools this morning following an overnight search.

A paramedic was winched down from the TOLL Rescue helicopter to rescue Leo from the bushland.

According to police he is “safe and well” but has been taken to Canberra Hospital for observation.

Inspector Rod Anderson said he’s pleased the rescue mission was a success.

“Together with his family, we’re really please the missing person has been located safe and well,” Inspector Anderson said.

“This great result demonstrates the very effective working relations our emergency services enjoy in the ACT and we thank the ACT SES volunteers for their tireless efforts, as well as the Canberra community who provided information about Leo.”

