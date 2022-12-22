Missing teen may be in Canberra

NSW Police are appealing for public help in Canberra to locate a girl missing from the Queanbeyan area.

Georgia Miller, aged 13, was last seen at a home on Vaughan Close, Queanbeyan, about 9.30pm yesterday (December 21).

Unable to be located since, Georgia was reported missing to police.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, with brown-coloured eyes and blonde-dyed hair.

Police have reason to believe she may have travelled to the Canberra area.

Anyone with information into Georgia’s whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.