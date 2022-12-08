Mitch Tambo tops the festival line-up

MITCH Tambo, Lisa Hunt and Justine Clarke will top the headline acts at the 2023 National Multicultural Festival in February.

Tambo is described as as “one of Australia’s most unique and electrifying First Nations entertainers who has been hailed as ‘the new voice of our generation’.”

In February 2020, he performed his single “Together” as part of Eurovision Australia Decides, and closed out the historic Fire Fight concert singing “You’re the Voice” with John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John and Queen’s Brian May in “a performance for the ages”.

Singer Lisa Hunt, who has sold more than a million records worldwide, will “bring her African American gospel, Motown, big funk and soul energy to the festival.”

Other entertainers include children’s music artist Justine Clarke, Punjabi-Australian singer Parvyn, and comedy acts Steph Tisdell, Khaled Khalafalla and He Huang.

And, for the first time since 2017, the Multicultural Comedy Gala will return to the Canberra Theatre on the Saturday.

The festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 and will run from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19.