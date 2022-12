More holidays? Here’s how to work the leave roster

WITH some clever planning, Canberrans can more than double their time off work next year.

According to comparison site Finder, by booking leave days strategically, workers in the ACT can maximise their days off and get 59 days of holiday time next year.

Canberra workers are some of the luckiest when it comes to public holidays with 12 days off. That’s in addition to the standard 20 days of annual leave.

Here’s how to do it

Book in annual leave for the days in italics. The other days are either weekends or public holidays.

January:

Sunday 1 January (New Year’s Day)

Monday 2 January (Public holiday: New Year’s Day observed)

Holiday length: 2 days

2 days Annual leave used: 0 days

0 days Holiday suggestion: 2-days in Sydney to check out the fireworks

Thursday 26 January (Public holiday: Australia Day)

Friday 27 January

Saturday 28 January

Sunday 29 January

Holiday length: 4 days

4 days Annual leave used: 1 day

March:

Saturday 11 March

Sunday 12 March

Monday 13 March (Public holiday: Canberra Day)

Holiday length: 3 days

3 days Annual leave used: 0 days

April:

Saturday 1 April

Sunday 2 April

Monday 3 April

Tuesday 4 April

Wednesday 5 April

Thursday 6 April

Friday 7 April (Public holiday: Good Friday)

Saturday 8 April

Sunday 9 April

Monday 10 April (Public holiday: Easter Monday)

Tuesday 11 April

Wednesday 12 April

Thursday 13 April

Friday 14 April

Saturday 15 April

Sunday 16 April

Holiday length: 16 days

16 days Annual leave used: 8 days

Saturday 22 April

Sunday 23 April

Monday 24 April

Tuesday 25 April (Public holiday: Anzac Day)

Wednesday 26 April

Thursday 27 April

Friday 28 April

Saturday 29 April

Sunday 30 April

Holiday length: 9 days

9 days Annual leave used: 4 days

4 days Holiday suggestion: Make the most of your days off with a 9-day Cambodia and Laos Uncovered trip.

May

Saturday 27 May

Sunday 28 May

Monday 29 May (Public holiday: Reconciliation Day)

Holiday length: 3 days

3 days Annual leave used: 0 days

0 days Holiday suggestion: Consider a staycation in Canberra

June:

Saturday 10 June

Sunday 11 June

Monday 12 June (Public holiday: Queens Birthday)

Holiday length: 3 days

3 days Annual leave used: 0 days

October:

Saturday 30 September

Sunday 1 October

Monday 2 October (Public holiday: Labour Day)

Tuesday 3 October

Wednesday 4 October

Thursday 5 October

Friday 6 October

Saturday 7 October

Sunday 8 October

Holiday length: 9 days

9 days Annual leave used: 4 days

December and January:

Saturday 23 December

Sunday 24 December

Monday 25 December (Public holiday: Christmas Day)

Tuesday 26 December (Public holiday: Boxing Day)

Wednesday 27 December

Thursday 28 December

Friday 29 December

Saturday 30 December

Sunday 30 December

Monday 1 January 2024 (Public holiday: New Year’s Day)

Holiday length: 10 days, including New Year’s Day in 2024.

10 days, including New Year’s Day in 2024. Annual leave used: 3 days

Totals:

Total holiday days: 59 days (including 1 day in 2024)

59 days (including 1 day in 2024) Annual leave used: 20 days