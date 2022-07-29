More than 40 ACT drivers caught on phones in July

A LEARNER driver, unaccompanied and without L plates displayed, is one of more than 40 people issued infringement notices for illegal phone use during July.

Police say, disturbingly, several of the 40+ drivers were committing other offences while using their phones.

One driver was observed behind the wheel of a van, leaving a busy heavy-vehicle fuel station, on his mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Another, a provisional licence holder, was detected on Northbourne Avenue holding her phone in one hand while driving, with no P plates displayed.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson said it was still a widespread problem.

“It’s been shown time and again, that regardless of your age or experience behind the wheel, driving while using a mobile phone in your hand is dangerous, it’s distracting, and it massively increases your chances of being involved in a collision,” said Hutcheson.

“Some of them were using their phone for activities other than making calls, including checking addresses or messages, behaviour which is more dangerous, sos it carries a larger fine, and more demerit points.

“In short, put the phone down while driving, and pull over if you need to use it.”

In August, Police focus will be on reduced speed areas, including town centres, school zones and road works.