More than $9million in grants off to the arts

Chamaeleon Collective, one of Stellar’s programs. Photo: Andrew Sikorski

TWENTY-NINE Canberra arts and cultural organisations and arts centres have been awarded over $9 million in annual arts funding through the new ACT Arts Organisation Investment Program, it has been announced today (November 9) by Arts Minister Tara Cheyne.

In particular, that has meant increased funding for eight organisations that manage arts centres in Canberra, new multi-year funding to three organisations: Contour 556 (Canberra Art Biennial), Luminescence Chamber Singers, and The Stellar Company and multi-year funding for organisations and practices supporting diversity.

Major grants include $720,000 to Arts Capital Ltd, who manage Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres; $900,000 to Belconnen Arts Centre; $850,000 to Canberra Glassworks; $950,000 to The Stagemaster Inc who manage The Street Theatre and $860,000 to Tuggeranong Community Arts Association Inc, who manage Tuggeranong Arts Centre.

The greater certainty, Cheyne said, would enable organisations to provide sector development, professional pathways for artists and arts workers, support a diversity of activity and provide access and engagement opportunities.

Applications were assessed by ArtsACT and industry experts.

The full list of successful applicants is as follows:

Arts Centre Investment – Up to Five-Year Funding

Arts Capital Ltd $720,000, Managing the Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres including services to resident artists and arts organisations and promoting the activities of the centres.

Belconnen Arts Centre Inc $900,000, Managing the Belconnen Arts Centre and delivering community arts and cultural development programs in Belconnen and Gungahlin.

Canberra Glassworks Ltd $850,000, Managing the Canberra Glassworks and delivering programs and services for the creation and exhibition of studio glass.

Canberra Potters Society Inc $200,000, Managing the Watson Arts Centre and delivering ceramic programs and services to supporting all levels of ceramic practice.

PhotoAccess Inc $280,000, Managing the Manuka Arts Centre and providing contemporary photographic/multimedia programs and exhibitions.

Strathnairn Arts Association Inc $200,000, Managing the Strathnairn Arts Centre and delivering visual arts programs and services including for ceramics and bronze across all levels of practice.

The Stagemaster Inc $950,000, Managing The Street Theatre and delivering professional development programs and productions for local theatre artists.

Tuggeranong Community Arts Association Inc $860,000, Managing the Tuggeranong Arts Centre and delivering community arts and cultural developing programs in Tuggeranong and Woden.

Arts Organisation Investment – Up to Four-Year Funding

ACT Writers Centre Inc $185,000, Presenting professional development programs for Canberra writers at all levels and promoting their work.

Ausdance ACT Inc $150,000, Providing support to independent professional dancers and delivering high quality, accessible dance programs across all genres.

Australian Dance Party Ltd $100,000, Professional dance company, creating new contemporary dance work for local dance artists.

Canberra Contemporary Art Space Inc, Visual Delivering opportunities for emerging and established artists to create and present contemporary visual art and engage in audience programs.

Canberra International Music Festival Ltd $92,000, Presenting an annual festival of classical and contemporary/fine art music.

Canberra Symphony Orchestra Ltd $615,000, Presenting a program of classical music concerts and performances, including community access programs.

The Canberra Youth Theatre Inc $300,000, Delivering creative opportunities for young people through theatre workshops, productions and creative pathways.

Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre Inc $410,000, Delivering contemporary craft and design programs and exhibitions for local artists.

Girls Rock! Canberra Inc $70,000, Delivering participation opportunities in contemporary music for young people of marginalised gender identities.

M16 Inc $70,000, Delivering a program of exhibitions for local visual artists.

Megalo Access Arts Inc $370,000, Delivering access to print media equipment and professional development programs and exhibitions.

MusicACT Inc $125,000, Delivering professional development programs and services for contemporary musicians and bands.

Music For Canberra Inc $300,000, Delivering classical music performances and participation programs for all levels and abilities.

QL2 Dance Inc $360,000, Delivering dance development and performance opportunities for young people and independent dance artists.

Rebus Theatre Inc $100,000, Delivering inclusive and accessible theatre making and presentation opportunities for people of all abilities.

Screen Canberra Ltd $150,000, Delivering professional development programs and opportunities for local screen practitioners.

Warehouse Circus Inc $150,000, Delivering development programs and services for circus/physical theatre emerging artists.

You Are Here Canberra Inc $80,000, Delivering professional development and presentation opportunities for local contemporary artists and producers.

Emerging Arts Organisation Investment – Two + Two-Year Funding

Contour 556 Ltd (Canberra Art Biennial) $50,000, Delivering a biennial contemporary visual arts festival in public spaces.

Luminescence Chamber Singers Inc $40,000, Delivering vocal/choral development programs and performances

The Stellar Company $40,000, Developing and presenting inclusive dance activities for people of all abilities, ages and backgrounds.