Movie review / ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (M) * and a half

MY first venture into the fantasy world of Wakanda is the last in what was only ever intended to be a five-film series about a kingdom peopled by characters of brown-coloured ethnicity on a planet that may be Earth in an era that has yet to be reached.

There’s good people trying to live at peace. And other people wanting to conquer those good folk for reasons of political power.

People whack each other with sticks. Other people stab others with pointy sticks. When the day’s whacking and stabbing programs are over, everybody goes home at the bottom of the sea or up in the sky where machines lacking any and every proven aviating design attribute will collect and hold them until the next meeting. Some of them have those wonderful Hollywood guns that keep shooting after the bullets have all run out.

Who’s making them do these things to each other? A bloke called Ryan Coogler wrote and directed it. With a lot of help.

So what’s new at the movies? And why do people make movies like this? To separate gullible folk from their money or divert bored folk from life’s realities, that’s why.

However, I am bound to report that just looking at most of the cast of this one, especially those of African ancestry, is a pleasurable diversion, whatever they do at their day jobs to earn their livings.

