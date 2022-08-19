Movie review / ‘Bosch & Rockit’

“Bosch & Rockit” (MA) No stars

PRODUCED by Tyler Atkins. Written by Tyler Atkins. Directed by Tyler Atkins. First feature movie listed on the filmography of? Yup, you’ve guessed it – Tyler Atkins.

The NSW north coast around Byron Bay offers great locations for the right kind of movie.

Setting any movie anywhere demands a balanced, rational dramatic line in any genre so long as it doesn’t insult the filmgoer’s common sense. We are not fools. Clever comical dramatic work is always welcome. It’s called farce that, done with wit, has a rightful place in the theatrical anthology. Alas, farce is not apparent here. Nor is any other dramatic genre.

We meet Rockit in a high school classroom. He’s never going to be a good scholar. His parents are separated. He lives with his dad Bosch (Luke Hemsworth) and the local cops are knocking.

You’ve got to feel uncomfortable about Rockit from the moment you set eyes on him. With blond hair reaching down his back, he’s too pretty for his own good, not smart enough to navigate an escape from the fate the writer/director has created for him!

Rasmus King, now just a tad older than 16, who plays him apparently spends his life with his family chasing waves between Byron Bay, California, Hawaii and Indonesia. Nowhere in the available information about him is there any mention of acting experience or training. Or any other preparation for a future life. It shows.

Rockit’s hormones are beginning to make their existence felt. Just a little bit. Seventeen-year-old Savannah La Rain plays Ash-Ash who with no apparent reason (well, who at that age needs a reason; her innocence is one of the film’s few credible elements) latches on to him.

Crooked cops, a security plot with no visible beginning or end, a vocabulary that uses that unprintable word far too much for insufficient reason, and other plot threads that don’t add up surface through “Bosch & Rockit” and confuse a movie that doesn’t deserve to be so aimless and lacking … well, direction. See my opening paragraph.

