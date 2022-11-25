Movie review / ‘Margrete; Queen of the North’

“Margrete; Queen of the North” (MA) *** and a half

IN the 14th century, no woman had the right to rule Denmark. While Margrete commanded respect, she was obliged to rule through a man.

In 1387, when her son Olaf died unexpectedly, she adopted her German-born great nephew Bogislav, changed his name to the locally more palatable Erik, and placed him on the throne. This arrangement worked well for everyone until a stranger (Jakob Oftebro) arrived.

To strengthen her position and help stave off a potential German invasion, Margrete had arranged a marriage between Erik and England’s Princess Philippa (a mere child).

On the eve of the wedding, as the dowry was being settled, an unnamed man arrived claiming to be the real King Oluf and therefore Denmark’s true ruler.

Loosely inspired by actual events, in 1397, Queen Margrete (Trine Dyrholm) had saved thousands of lives by establishing the peaceful Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It’s a memorable performance as a ruler devoted to peace and who will go to any lengths to ensure that it endures (beyond her time, which it does!).

Filmed in the Czech Republic, writer (together with Maya Ilsee and Jesper Fink) and director Charlotte Sieling’s production looks handsome. With one of the biggest budgets ever for a Danish-language film, an end title admits that no one knows what the true story is in the case of the “false Olaf”.

But by its end, working up interest in all of its intrigues and betrayals proves a bit laborious without achieving the result for which its manifest intentions clearly hoped. This is regrettable – I reckon its 120 minutes are worth a look.

The film’s denouement is notable. The last person whom I recall seeing burned at the stake was played by Gerard Depardieu in the movie version of one of Maurice Druon’s “The Accursed Kings”. Must read them again. Meanwhile, this one’s a doozy.

At Palace Electric