Movie review / ‘On The Line’

"On The Line" (M) ***

WATCHING writer/director Romuald Boulanger’s whodunit (reported to be a remake of a Korean film “Midnight”, which I don’t remember having seen) set up tensions in my mind that sustained my interest most of the way through its 104 minutes.

Is it any good? It doesn’t fly any flag suggesting that it’s not to be taken seriously. When it reveals the purpose of its true outcome, the screenplay invites the audience to make a refreshing choice between dramatic relief or clever comedy. Either way, it would be a spoiler so I’m not going that far.

What is driving the heard-but-never-seen Gary (Paul Spera) who’s threatening to set off a bomb in radio station KLAT because overnight talk show host Elvis (Mel Gibson) had driven a former female employee to suicide after her stint on the show?

And how is Gary managing to foresee Elvis’ every attempt to find him and put a stop to the interference that he’s causing to Elvis’ self-esteem and personal comfort?

That summation heralds entertainment values which “On The Line” delivers with energy enough to justify itself until the unexpected moment when it reveals the genuine purpose of all its preceding screen time.

That moment certainly delivers a surprise. Is it worth that change of direction? Or is it a swizz seeking to influence its merit in the filmgoer’s judgement by getting that far with nary a hint of its intention? Does it deliver value for the price of your ticket? There’s only one way to find out.

