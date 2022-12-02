News location:

Movie review / ‘Stars At Noon’

“Stars At Noon” (MA) ***

INITIALLY based on a novel by Denis Johnson told against the backdrop of the ’80s Nicaraguan revolution, “Stars at Noon” up-dates the story to one taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A scene from the new movie “Stars at Noon”.

Freelance journalist Trish (Margaret Qualley) is surviving in Nicaragua by hooking up with the right people while she tries to get to Costa Rica to follow a story that might give her an exclusive if she can get there in time, but her passport status is questionable. 

One day, she meets a Brit oil company executive Daniel (Joe Alwyn) to whom she seems drawn, not just because he’s good in the sack and seems likely to provide her with a great chance to get there (but is he possibly something less straightforward?).

French-born filmmaker Claire Denis adapted the novel to its modern-day setting with co-writers Léa Mysius and Andrew Litvack. 

We first see Trish having sex with military officers for money. Sex with Daniel is a choice she can live with. But it doesn’t resolve her real problem. Which is, who’s holding her passport, where and why?

Tallish, reed-slim and unabashed about going topless, Qualley’s filmography is like her bosom – small, but well-formed. 

Nothing about Trish’s situation justifies putting it into a movie that runs for 131 minutes. 

If it’s possible for something to be a bit of an enigma, the film’s title is one such example. 

At Palace Electric

Who can be trusted?

Dougal Macdonald

