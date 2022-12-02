Movie review / ‘Stars At Noon’

“Stars At Noon” (MA) ***

INITIALLY based on a novel by Denis Johnson told against the backdrop of the ’80s Nicaraguan revolution, “Stars at Noon” up-dates the story to one taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freelance journalist Trish (Margaret Qualley) is surviving in Nicaragua by hooking up with the right people while she tries to get to Costa Rica to follow a story that might give her an exclusive if she can get there in time, but her passport status is questionable.

One day, she meets a Brit oil company executive Daniel (Joe Alwyn) to whom she seems drawn, not just because he’s good in the sack and seems likely to provide her with a great chance to get there (but is he possibly something less straightforward?).

French-born filmmaker Claire Denis adapted the novel to its modern-day setting with co-writers Léa Mysius and Andrew Litvack.

We first see Trish having sex with military officers for money. Sex with Daniel is a choice she can live with. But it doesn’t resolve her real problem. Which is, who’s holding her passport, where and why?

Tallish, reed-slim and unabashed about going topless, Qualley’s filmography is like her bosom – small, but well-formed.

Nothing about Trish’s situation justifies putting it into a movie that runs for 131 minutes.

If it’s possible for something to be a bit of an enigma, the film’s title is one such example.

