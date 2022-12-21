Music awards swing back into action

MUSICACT’S top awards, the MAMAs, have re-instituted an awards ceremony and live music event where ACT artists and music lovers came together to celebrate the 2022 award recipients.

Singer-songwriter Lucy Sugerman was the MC at the December 13 event, joined by guest presenters Chris Endrey and ACT Arts Minister Tara Cheyne.

Top honours of the night went to Genesis Owusu as Artist of the Year and Sarah O’Malley as Industry Legend of the Year.

Winners and nominees

The award for Independent Debut of the Year went to MUESLI for “Hello Out There”, while nominees were Rental Snake, Ragged Blossom, Micah Heathwood and Bad Lunar.

Genesis Owusu was named Artist of the Year and nominees were ARCHIE, Jack Biilmann, Kim Yang, Box Dye and St Sinner.

Sarah O’Malley was named Industry Legend of the Year, while nominees were Nigel McRae & Beth Tully, Louis Montgomery, Jannah Fahiz and Mitch Lamb.

MusicACT Hall of Fame Inductees for 2022 were Beth Tully & Nigel McRae, from Smiths Alternative; Duncan Lowe, of Infidel Studios and Ryan Sabet, of Kicks Entertainment.