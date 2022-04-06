Mustang driver caught at 173km/h along Majura Parkway

AT 10pm on Sunday (April 3) a 24-year-old driving a Ford Mustang GT was detected by police radar travelling 173km/h in a 100km/h zone along Majura Parkway.
The driver has lost six demerit points and been fined $1841, and was issued with an infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
Detective acting inspector Paul Hutcheson said this kind of reckless driving is what contributes to ACT road fatalities.
“You can’t just drive this fast by mistake, it’s a deliberate choice to put other road users in danger. There is absolutely no reason to be driving that fast.”
