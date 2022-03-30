NCA approves raising of London Circuit

THE National Capital Authority (NCA) has approved the raising of London Circuit, with work expected to begin later this year.

The installation of traffic lights, on the Parkes Way roundabout at Coranderrk Street, has also been approved by the NCA to help with traffic flow during the London Circuit works.

Transport minister Chris Steel said the raising of London Circuit is a key supporting piece of infrastructure for stage two of light rail to Woden.

Around 60,000 cubic metres of fill will be used to raise the current road, London Circuit, to form an intersection with Commonwealth Avenue.

Two of the existing cloverleaf ramps will be removed, with access routes via Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue to channel traffic to the city’s west and east.

The ACT government have also funded new pedestrian signals and a path around City Hall, linking Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue.

Procurement for the raising of London Circuit has commenced, and works are expected to get underway later this year.

The most disruptive construction work is likely to begin in 2023, with the removal of the Commonwealth Avenue overpasses over London Circuit.