Neighbour threatened with gun after yelling at dog

A 19-year-old Calwell man was arrested after threatening his neighbour with a gun and a tyre iron, after the neighbour yelled at his dog last evening (December 6).
A black handgun and a tyre iron were allegedly produced by the 19-year-old, who then ran from the scene.
Police found the man a short time later in Hume. He has been charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and the unauthorised possession of a firearm.
