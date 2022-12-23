New ACT magistrates named

IAN Temby has been named as the ACT’s newest magistrate, and Rebecca Christensen SC, Sean Richter, and Dr Gregor Urbas as special magistrates.

Magistrate Temby will begin in his new role on January 30, while the three special magistrates will take up their positions on January 18.

Mr Temby has been practising law for 20 years (19 of those in Canberra). He was a member of the Law Society Council in 2021-22, and is a partner at Clayton Utz. In his current role as a Commonwealth Government public law specialist, he has a focus on administrative law advice, litigation and dispute resolution.

“On behalf of the ACT legal profession, we congratulate Ian Temby on his appointment as a magistrate of the ACT Magistrate’s Court,” said Law Society president Farzana Choudhury.

“We also extend our congratulations to Rebecca Christensen SC, Sean Richter, and Dr Gregor Urbas on their new roles as special magistrates.”