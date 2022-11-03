New art prize looks at old homestead

A NEW art prize that focuses on Lanyon Homestead has today (November 4) been announced by Arts Minister Tara Cheyne.

The inaugural ACT Historic Places Art Prize invites artists from Canberra and the surrounding region to submit artworks that respond to Lanyon Homestead – its history, landscape, local and regional context, the people who lived and worked there, the collection of objects associated with the site, and the living heritage of the gardens and pastoral setting at the foot of the Brindabella Ranges on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River,

The prize pool of over $20,000, includes a first prize of $7000, second prize of $3000 and third prize a solo exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, the Craft and Design Prize of a solo exhibition at Craft ACT Gallery and a People’s Choice Award of $500.

The prize is a regional, non-acquisitive competition and exhibition, and is open to works in any medium. An exhibition of finalists’ works will be held at Lanyon Homestead from July 1 to October 15 next year.

Entries are open until May 5.